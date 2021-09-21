Goals from Nathan Broadhead and Luke O’Nien either side of half-time saw the Black Cats progress, after Lee Johnson made eight changes to his side.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson also made several changes and changed nine players following the Latics’ 4-1 league win at Accrington Stanley.

Still, there were plenty of impressive performances for the Black Cats, which will give Johnson food for thought ahead of Saturday’s game against Bolton.

Sunderland fans at Wigan.

Supporters are already talking about which team Sunderland could draw in the fourth round, which will take place on Wednesday, 22 September after the televised clash between Manchester United and West Ham.

Here’s how some fans reacted on social media.

@joey__burton__: Brilliant tonight, again. Get those Wembley hotels booked for February…

@straydog73: A good job professionally done, Huggins played really well and Alves never put a foot wrong.

@davis0688: Going out wouldn’t have been the worst thing but plenty of positives. O’Nien and Broadhead off the mark. Decent minutes for players that needed them.

@fisherjon10: Another demonstration of the squad depth. Eight changes and won at a canter.

@NHarryHarrison: Would love Man Utd, Man City or Liverpool at home under the lights. We aren’t gonna win it so may as well go out to someone good

@JohnyAngus: I know it's just one game but Broadhead, predominantly a striker, on this evidence can do a job in the hole, tidy, clever, forward thinking, neat quick and a bonus eye for goal.

@StewH_: A thoroughly enjoyable evening of league cup football. Comfortable. Roll on the draw, must be due a home tie!

@marathon_mick69: That was a very encouraging display. At last some depth to our squad and arguably some have given the manager something to think about for Saturday

@zCeadith: Big prem team away please

@SpeakSAFC: So many players could be in the starting 11 on Saturday and that can only be a good thing. Huggins in? Dajaku in? Broadhead on the wing?

@Fantanafest73: I'm really liking how Winchester has taken to the RB role so far at #However, Huggins looks like a demon. Let the battle commence

