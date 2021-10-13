Lee Johnson opted to leave out the majority of his senior players with an important League One fixture at Gillingham to come this weekend.

Left-back Denver Hume, who has just recovered from a hamstring injury, was the only 'qualifying' first-team player by the competition’s rules, meaning Sunderland look set to face a £5,000.

Yet the Black Cats youngsters took their chance to impress as goals from Tyrese Dyce and Stephen Wearne gave the side three points in Northern Group F.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland players after beating Manchester United Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result.

@joshtroberts: Accidentally defending the pizza cup.

@hippynothipster: So glad we won this stupid trophy last year so we could move on and treat it like a youth tournament this year. Not a bad showing from the young lads!

@kirbyhazard: So worth the fine

@Stephburt21: Excellent result. Great decision to play the U23’s + Hume (nicely building up his match fitness)

@LdoubleE_87: Everything about this club is trending in the right direction, our U21s beating Man Utd may seem insignificant but the progress from where we were years ago is unbelievable - and the best thing is the whole playing squad is playing with the same style

@37GRW: Cracking sign when our U21s are beating theirs, what a club

@Philip_RJ89: I have to admit that I love our mindset in the Papa John’s Trophy. Lee Johnson is clearly using it as a breeding ground for our younger players, and they’ll all be gaining good experience.

@_GraemeAtkinson: Good result that, in context. Youngsters clearly have some talent and are developing quickly too. Future looks bright for this group.

@sunderlanddanny: Impressed with @StephenWearne10 tonight man of the match for me never stopped running and quick feet.great goal.

@mackem49000: Fantastic performance and result! Fully deserved win against a good side

@cameronflaws: It was pretty much two U21 sides tonight (and Paul McShane) but I enjoyed the game and good to see some of the young lads put in a good performance all around

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.