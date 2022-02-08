The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Alex Pritchard converted an excellent free-kick, yet the visitors couldn’t make their advantage count.

Second-half goals from Cheltenham’s Elliot Bonds and Alfie May turned the game on its head.

Sunderland right-back Trai Hume made his debut for the club, while Jay Matete and Jack Clarke were handed their first starts.

Sunderland fans at Cheltenham.

Here's how some fans reacted:

@ASDevine95: The last three man. Taken apart by mid table Bolton, comfortably beaten by bottom of the league Doncaster and tonight, throwing away a lead. The worst run of results in the club’s history

@SAFCsource: No idea what the plan was for the second half, we just went completely passive. Not even like the plan was to see out the game, we just didn't do anything.

@RobTate87: This transfer window looked better on paper. Got nee defence not even a steady goalkeeper and Ross Stewart injury away from mid table.

@Nath_Hewitt: Sacking a manager with no clear plan on how to or who to appoint next going into the biggest part of the season is abysmal

@CelebsPlus_: This club is just an embarrassment right now, we have all these creative players but constantly play the long ball and give away possession and we are right back on the defensive.

@SpeakSAFC: At the point where I don’t even know what to say without repeating myself every single week. #SAFC have been shocking since that Portsmouth defeat. A couple decent performances in between, but in general, shocking.

@AndrewBrown25: I wouldn’t blame Keane if he didn’t want the job now but it’s a win/win because he can’t possibly make the team any worse

@SAFC_NYorkshire: After four seasons of new lows we’ve seen the lowest of new lows recently. The people in charge need to plan for another season in League One.

@1Easterbrook: It's the first real test of the new regime's control of the club, and they're failing spectacularly.

