'Worst nickname I've ever heard' - EFL pundit makes cheeky comment about 'fantastic' Sunderland star
EFL on Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff has hailed Sunderland striker Ross Stewart for his “fantastic” start to the season – but host Colin Murray has voiced his doubts over the Scot’s new nickname.
The “Loch Ness Drogba”, as he is affectionately known by the Black Cat faithful, has hit seven goals in nine appearances in League One so far this term, and was on target twice as Lee Johnson’s men steamrollered Cheltenham Town in their 5-0 victory on Tuesday evening.
That result left Sunderland top of the table after nine matches, with just one defeat to their name so far.
Speaking on last night’s edition of EFL on Quest, Murray was quick to praise Johnson's side for their recent run of form.
He said: “Six straight home wins now. I remember at one stage at the start of Covid when the matches stopped, there was the kind of thought that they would be one of the teams who would be better not having fans in because of the pressure.
"It’s the opposite now – the players must be dreaming of the next home game!”
McAnuff echoed the host’s sentiments, as well as singling out Stewart for praise, adding: “Now they’re winning games, yeah. It shows the difference when they do get on a good run.
"This (the second goal) is a fantastic goal. A lovely little dummy, and Ross Stewart has been in fantastic form so far this season.
"Every time it goes wide he’s confident, they’ve got providers like Aiden McGeady and people like that just putting them on a plate for him.”
Murray then took a cheeky dig at the Scot’s new moniker, replying: “Loch Ness Drogba is the worst nickname I've ever heard for a footballer, though.”