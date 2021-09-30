'Worst nickname I've ever heard' - EFL pundit makes cheeky comment about 'fantastic' Sunderland star

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The “Loch Ness Drogba”, as he is affectionately known by the Black Cat faithful, has hit seven goals in nine appearances in League One so far this term, and was on target twice as Lee Johnson’s men steamrollered Cheltenham Town in their 5-0 victory on Tuesday evening.

That result left Sunderland top of the table after nine matches, with just one defeat to their name so far.

Speaking on last night’s edition of EFL on Quest, Murray was quick to praise Johnson's side for their recent run of form.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Six straight home wins now. I remember at one stage at the start of Covid when the matches stopped, there was the kind of thought that they would be one of the teams who would be better not having fans in because of the pressure.

"It’s the opposite now – the players must be dreaming of the next home game!”

McAnuff echoed the host’s sentiments, as well as singling out Stewart for praise, adding: “Now they’re winning games, yeah. It shows the difference when they do get on a good run.

"This (the second goal) is a fantastic goal. A lovely little dummy, and Ross Stewart has been in fantastic form so far this season.

"Every time it goes wide he’s confident, they’ve got providers like Aiden McGeady and people like that just putting them on a plate for him.”