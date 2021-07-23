'Worst day in our history' 'I blame Roy Hodgson': Sunderland fans reflect on David Moyes' appointment five years on
It’s five years to the day since Sunderland appointed David Moyes as their new manager following the departure of Sam Allardyce – a moment which marked the start of a sudden decline for the club.
After Allardyce left to take the England job, the Black Cats finished rock-bottom of the Premier League under Moyes, and were then relegated to League One the following season after the Scot’s departure.
We asked Sunderland supporters on our social media platforms, where they think the Black Cats would be if Big Sam had stayed.
Here are some of the responses.
@MichaelBowers15 said: “More chance of being around where we should be as a club (providing we managed things right which yes I know isn’t the case with us).”
@MaxPennefather added: “He wouldn't have gotten the backing he needed and would have walked anyway. Probably would have signed M'Vila instead of Ndong though which would have brought us an extra season in the Premier League. Kone would have been sold as well for a decent profit. Who knows really…”
@safc5573 commented: “Confident he would have built a really good squad, and we would have consistently finished top half of the league, and pushing for, if not already playing in a European competition.”
@stid59 answered: “Not in the position we are now for sure.”
@marrs_jordan agreed: “Not in league One, for sure!”
@tomderivan73 tweeted: “The worst day in our history. Ever.”
On our Sunderland Echo SAFC Facebook page, David McGee said: “Very hard to say as for all Allardyce did a terrific job in the short time he was here, I doubt he'd have still been here four years later. What I do know is that for all the positivity Sam brought us, Moyes more than quadrupled that with negativity.”
Frank Dembry added: “I blame Roy Hodgson. His failure to beat Iceland in the Euros is where it all began, with the FA taking their time on whether Sam should be England manager or not.”
Kyle Hardy replied: “Still in the Premier League, possibly mid-table if Big Sam was still in charge. Moyes possibly the worst manager this club has ever had
Julie Cheal posted: “Still in the Premier League we finished on a high and I believe he would have kept us there”