‘Worse than useless’ - Disrespectful Sunderland duo have proved to be hopeless on and off the pitch

There are certain phrases in our wonderful English language which are uttered too easily to the point where their impact is lost.

One such phrase is: “Worse than useless.”

This is a shame because, in a rare case of a person being genuinely inferior to someone who merely serves no purpose, the description doesn’t sting as it should.

Footballers are often referred to as worse than useless. It usually isn’t literally true.

I have yet to see a player of such ineptitude that his team would be better off with 10 men.

If they are better than nothing; then they have a use.

However, players who can’t play because the mere suggestion that they should be selected is an abhorrence, yet can’t be sold either and could still “earn” money from their club, have attained the rare distinction of leading an existence that is, authentically, below futile.

Our congratulations therefore go to Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji.

We can say without fear of contradiction that, at present, as far as their club who has paid them millions is concerned, they are, bona fide, worse than useless.

It was inevitable. The new regime at SAFC has done well to dispense with a number of players who didn’t deserve to be at such a great club.

However, there was a very sizeable mob who, between them, were mercenary, shoddy, unprofessional, spineless, lazy, untalented, petulant, disrespectful, ungrateful charlatans, shysters, wrong ‘uns, mountebanks and bad eggs.

This is before we even consider the disease known as their agents.

It was always asking much to flush them ALL down the U-bend.

You have to wonder what goes through the minds of the likes of Ndong and Djilobodji when they decide that training is beneath them.

Do they imagine, as some of their recently catapulted ex-colleagues seemed to, that the demise of Sunderland was nothing to do with them?

Are they wondering why they’re in such limbo? No one else is.

Other clubs will have examined their time on Wearside and seen that they were pretty hopeless on the pitch: and even worse off it.

Unsurprisingly, those clubs’ next thought was not: “Can we match their terms?”

Let’s be honest. It’s great news that certain other players have gone down the chute, but I can’t imagine why anyone else wanted them.

Be grateful that Sunderland have shed the rubbish they have since May.