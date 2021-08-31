Reports have suggested that Ron-Thorben Hoffmann ‘will join’ Sunderland on loan after extending his contract with the German giants.

Indeed, the Black Cats have also been linked with Hoffmann’s Bayern teammate Leon Dajaku, with talk suggesting that the Wearsiders are in negotiations to sign the German youth international.

But how have Sunderland fans reacted to the news that their club could be set to pull off a sensational double swoop from a massive European club?

Here’s what you’ve been saying on social media about the links to Hoffman and Dajaku:

@dj_lozza: Exciting. If anyone is on Bayern’s books they have to have some ability.

@GILESY1973: “If they play like the signings that we brought in using this approach in their retrospective positions I have no doubt they will be good.”

@_kathaar: “Never heard of them but world-class clearly.”

@Adamdoran97: “Never heard of either of them tbh. However, I trust this data process of transfers we are taking now. The data must be positive on these two for us to even entertain signing them. I think we'll be better for it.”

@LeeGamble1973: “I think we will get the keeper from Bayern but I have not seen anything official or from the German press about the forward.”

@iiEdz_: “Have to say I was sceptical about the new transfer strategy #SAFC adopted early in the window, I think most were. It’s paying off, however. Who thought we’d be signing a 22-year-old Champions League winner?

