Donald Love makes his first league start of the season as Chris Coleman switches to five at the back against Wolves.

Aiden McGeady drops to the bench with Lynden Gooch in the starting XI.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Love, Browning, O'Shea, Wilson, Matthews; Gibson, Cattermole. Honeyman; Gooch, Grabban

Subs: Steele, Galloway, Vaughan, McGeady, Asoro, Beadling, Embleton