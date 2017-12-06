Wolves boss focused on Sunderland as Molineux men look to reach 50 points for the season

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has quickly moved on from Monday’s derby victory to focus on Sunderland’s impending visit on Saturday.

The Molineux men secured a 15th win in 20 Championship games at Birmingham City, with Leo Bonatini’s early strike proving enough for all three points.

Now Wolves will look to reach 50 points for the season by beating the second-bottom Black Cats.

Nuno was asked if he was looking at the gap to second-placed Cardiff City (four points) or to the first play-off place, third-top Bristol City (10 points).

“I’m looking at neither,” said the Portuguese. “I’m looking at the next game against Sunderland. We only think about the next game.”

Ex-Sunderland midfielder Alfred N’Diaye returned to the starting line-up at Birmingham and will hope to feature against his former club this weekend.

Nuno added: “I think the midfield worked well (at Birmingham). There were many situations which required a lot of running, covering and balancing. We did well.”

Asked if he was disappointed not to secure a killer second goal against the Blues, Nuno said: “A second goal would have changed everything.

“It would have made us more comfortable and given us the opportunity to play better.

“We had chances, so we must take credit for creating chances against a tough opponent.

“I was really happy with the first half, the way we managed and took control of the game from the first minute.

“We had good possession, we were threatening going forward and we defended very well. I think a clean sheet is a well deserved prize for the way we defended as a team. We didn’t concede many chances.”