Wolves boss aims dig at Sunderland after Molineux stalemate but Black Cats gameplan worked a treat

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said there was "only one team looking for the three points" at Molineux, but Chris Coleman praised his players for executing his gameplan.

Sunderland sealed a superb point on the road against the league leaders, frustrating the home side and keeping them at bay despite playing half an hour with ten men following Lee Cattermole's dismissal.

The Black Cats produced a resilient defensive display to secure their second clean sheet in Coleman's fourth game in charge, both coming away from home.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was disappointed his side, who had 23 attempts but barely forced Robbin Ruiter into a save, couldn't break down a stubborn Sunderland side.

Nuno said: "It is disappointing because it is not the result we wanted but frustration? No, it is part of football.

"Victories are hard to achieve and we work hard to achieve that. The boys did everything. They kept trying. There was only one team looking for the three points.

"But I am not not frustrated and conscious that games like this will happen again and we have to find solutions.

"Our fans must realise that we need them to keep pushing to the end.

"I thought we created enough. The high standards will always be there because we are a team that wants to grow and improve be able to deal with every situation.

"One of them is this, nine players behind the ball, not wanting to play football and we have to deal with that.

"The best way is to control your emotions knowing that the game and your game plan will lead you to the three points.

"I'm not worried about the game plans of opponents. I just want to find solutions for my teams.

"They did not stop us from playing We created chances. On another day things will be different."

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman, meanwhile, was pleased with his players' efforts against the Championship's inform side.

Coleman said: "We managed to contain them first half, I don't think we had a save to make.

"They were always going to have that possession, they are the best team in this league.

"We had a game plan, to frustrate them which we did, when you go down to 10 men, it is hard enough with 11 against them, with 10 we really had to dig deep."