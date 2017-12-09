Wolves 0-0 Sunderland: Player ratings as superb rearguard seals valuable point

Sunderland held on to secure a point against the league leaders despite Lee Cattermole seeing red in the second half.

Here's how the Black Cats rated...

ROBBIN RUITER

Drew the ire of Chris Coleman for being too slow off his line. To the credit of the defence in front of him had little to do until late on, when he saved well twice. 6

DONALD LOVE (Galloway, 79)

Thrown in against the league's best attacking side and defensively did his duties. 6

TYIAS BROWNING

Looked very uncomfortable on the ball, particularly in the first half, but in defence he was excellent throughout. 7

MARC WILSON

Got himself a yellow card early in the second half when caught out of position but made some very good defensive interventions. 6

JOHN O'SHEA

Led the defence well. Sunderland looked far more organised than when attempting this formation earlier in the season. 7

ADAM MATTHEWS

Pushed out to an unfamiliar left-back berth but dealt with the excellent Ivan Cavaleiro well enough. 6

DARRON GIBSON

Sunderland's best midfielder on the ball and arguably off it too, winning the ball from the Wolves midfield regularly and intelligent in his pressing. 7

LEE CATTERMOLE

Put his side in big trouble with two fouls in a minute. The second and crucial one came as he was caught in possession after taking too long to pass. Left his side with a mountain to climb. 4

GEORGE HONEYMAN

Massive physical effort to help Sunderland cope with Wolves but composure on the ball not quite there. 6

LYNDEN GOOCH (Embleton, 90)

A bundle of energy throughout. Some poor moments on the ball but did more than anyone to haul his side up the pitch. 7

LEWIS GRABBAN (Vaughan, 84)

Never given a sniff in front of goal. Service not great with Sunderland understandably defending deep and in numbers. 5

Subs

BRENDAN GALLOWAY 6

JAMES VAUGHAN 6

ELLIOT EMBLETON 6

Unused: Steele, McGeady, Asoro, Beadling,

Wolves XI: Ruddy; Doherty, Boly, Coady, Bennett, Douglas (Costa, 75); Saiss (N'Diaye, 68), Neves; Jota, Cavaleiro, Bonatini

Unused subs: Norris, Batth, Price, Enobakhare, Vinagre

Bookings: Wilson, 50 Honeyman, 63 Douglas, 64

Red Card: Cattermole, 63