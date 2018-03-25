With Sunderland staring down the barrel of League One football, how do Chris Coleman’s January signings rate?

Chris Coleman signed five players in the January transfer window but what impact have they had on the side since?

The Black Cats remain deep in relegation trouble, currently staring down the barrel of League One football next season with the gap to safety five points.

Kazenga LuaLua in action for Sunderland.

We assess the impact of the January arrivals with loan signings Lee Camp (Cardiff City), Jake Clarke-Salter (Chelsea), Ovie Ejaria (Liverpool) and Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough) all signing, along with Kazenga LuaLua on a permanent short-term deal.