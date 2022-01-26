'Wish it was permanent' - How Sunderland fans reacted to signing of ex-Leeds United starlet
Sunderland have announced the signing of Jack Clarke – and fans have been quick to react to the news.
Lee Johnson says that the arrival of Jack Clarke will add stronger competition for places in the final third in the second half of the season.
Clarke has joined the Black Cats on loan until the end of the current campaign from Tottenham Hotspur, having been a regular in the club’s U23 side through recent months.
The 21-year-old is a versatile forward and Johnson believes he is a player who has made significant strides over recent months.
Clarke joins Trai Hume and Patrick Roberts through the doors at the Stadium of Light so far during the summer transfer window.
But how have Sunderland fans reacted to the deal? Here, we take a look:
Pip Lemon: “Absolutely buzzing with this singing me what a player he is.”
Kev Hammel: “Looks happy to be here.”
Jan Colling: “Welcome to Sunderland AFC.”
Bev Dave Beresford: “Welcome son.”
@Blackie1973_: “Get a Central Midfielder and JD in and it's been a perfect window.”
@GhGheighton: “Defoe, Ali Koiki in loans Benji, Xhemajli, and any of u23 that need it. Then a good Window again by LJ and team. Icing on cake if Boris went too.”
@GunnerSAFC1973: “Wish it was permanent.. going to be a great addition if he can replicate his Leeds performances.”
@LiamHobkirk0: “That’s nice now announce Defoe.”
@SAFCBible1879: “Great signing, starting to shape up now.”
@dcfclewisss: “I’ll be very surprised if Sunderland don’t get promoted.”