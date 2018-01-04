WISE MEN SAY: Chris Coleman can get Sunderland rocking again ... in time

WE all knew there was no quick fix to what ails Sunderland AFC.

Going on about the club’s financial situation and the league position on a regular basis became tiresome a long time ago.

But then, sadly, there is little else to talk about other than the odd decent performance and far too many dreadful ones.

It’s still early days, and yet among all the dour displays and the worries off the field, I feel the club has got something right with the appointment of Chris Coleman.

Whether he will be given the tools to allow him to rescue us from a second successive relegation remains to be seen.

Given what’s gone beforehand, it’s hard to remain positive, but I guess we have to try. You have to believe that Coleman had done his homework and was ready to hit the ground running once the transfer window opened.

Of course, there are external factors to take into account, not least our lack of financial firepower (oh look, we are back there again).

But there are other external factors that come into play, such as players being reluctant to join a relegation fight, clubs not wanting to do deals, or waiting to see what else is happening in the market before making a decision.

There are, of course, other intricate details which have to be sorted before the i’s can be dotted and the t’s crossed on any deal.

And, it being Sunderland, those things always seem to take that little bit longer (at least that’s how it feels).

Coleman himself has admitted that they are not expecting a speedy breakthrough in the current transfer window, and that has to be a concern.

While I realise that as fans we need to be patient and to back the man in charge, let’s face it there’s nothing we can do even if we don’t like it. It really feels like time is of the essence.

I’m certainly not expecting Coleman to pull off any deals of the century in this window, but if he can get three or four new faces that could be huge in terms of saving our season.

Hopefully, whoever comes in can give the fans and the club itself a lift (lord, we need one).

But more importantly, any new arrivals can be vital in helping Coleman get the results we need to get us away from the drop zone.

Staying in the Championship is vital. I don’t buy into this theory that going down again would allow us to clear the decks and come back stronger. Wasn’t that what we said when we were relegated from the Premier League!

Much has been made this week of the lack of atmosphere at the Stadium of Light. There are many key factors, the positioning of the away fans being one. But what ails us really is not having a winning team. Success on the field would make such a difference to how home fans and others from outside see the club.

Let’s hope Coleman is allowed the time and tools to deliver that success - even if we have to wait for it.