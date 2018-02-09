Wise Men Say: A change in shape for Sunderland might be beneficial for Bristol City clash

Last weekend’s defeat to Ipswich was, for me, one of the most disappointing of the season.

We were looking to bounce back after the Birmingham game, we had made a few transfer breakthroughs and we had yet another opportunity to pull ourselves closer to safety.

Our Sunderland AFC Facebook Live chat is in association with John G Hogg.

After the positive start, and let’s be fair if Joel Asoro puts that chance away it ends up a different game, the performance petered out and the chance of a vital victory frittered away.

Part of the frustration, for me, is that Sunderland have again managed to lose a game to a side who, while well drilled and organised, had minimal interest in winning the game.

Ipswich were solid, professional and tidy, but up until the first goal they mustered very little other than a free kick which clipped the bar, and there only seemed to be one side looking to win the game.

The alarming thing is the effect going a goal down seems to have, and once the second went in, it was clear that Sunderland weren’t getting anything out of the game.

Of the games we have won this season, probably aside from Fulham, the other sides have been looking to win the game.

When we have to break down a side that are quite happy with a point, we struggle to do so and generally end up managing to lose the game.

Against sides that pass well and have an attacking interest, we seem to fare a little better.

So, do we have a chance against Bristol City, a side that are enjoying a good Championship season, ran Manchester City close in the League Cup Semi-Final, and beat Manchester United earlier in the competition?

Well on paper probably not; a poor run of form compounded by a ridiculous injury list doesn’t give much cause for optimism, but Bristol City will be looking to win the game from the off, as did Wolves, and we got away from that with a point.

We will have to defend better than we have been of late though, the goals given away in the last two games were bordering on criminal and I would also say that a change in shape might be beneficial.

Coleman seems to evidently prefer a wing-back set up, which is completely fine – If the players are available to do it.

If it means having to shoehorn Billy Jones in at centre half just so that system can be played, then I would suggest it’s probably not the best option.

I would revert to four at the back, and with Adam Matthews out, I would rather Donald Love was deployed at right back instead of an increasingly poor Jones.

If fit, for me O’Shea and Kone start in the middle – say what you like about O’Shea, everything is a hundred times worse without him in the side and for all the stick Kone gets, I would have him alongside.

Bryan Oviedo will obviously continue at left back, but please, someone take the corners off him. Going forward there were some positive moments from the front three, particularly Ashley Fletcher, and I would be inclined to make a change in the middle and give Ethan Robson a rest.

For who? I’m not sure, but there are options to change it. Plus, there’s always Jack Rodwell.