Winning Checkatrade Trophy would be a lark but I won't nurse a broken heart if Sunderland lose semi-final

Five eventful years have passed since Sunderland reached a cup final.

It could happen again on Tuesday; although it’s fair to say the forthcoming Checkatrade Trophy semi-final has not quite fired the imagination in the same way the League Cup did in January 2014.

Jack Ross has a selection dilemma.

Before we go any further, let me explicitly say that I want Bristol Rovers to be beaten in six days time, for appearances sake alone. When Sunderland travel to a ground which contains Portakabins, but no building work is being carried out, then failure to win is embarrassing.

Winning is never a bad idea. Furthermore, money would be made from reaching the final and the fans could be afforded a rare opportunity to watch their team at Wembley. It would be fun: a rare commodity since their last visit there.

The revenue would be much-needed and, according to Charlie Methven: “If we get to the final of the Checkatrade Trophy, the club would probably make about a million quid.”

So yes: I do want Sunderland to beat Rovers for the second time in 10 days. It’s just that I won’t be nursing a broken heart if they don’t.

The average attendance at the Stadium of Light in this season’s competition is 11,134. This is impressive on its own terms, but still strongly suggests that Checkatrade fever is yet to sweep Wearside.

It would be a lark to lift a trophy. Any trophy. But it wouldn’t count as an honour for SAFC. Hardly anyone would remember it and it would soon become an obscure quiz question: as per the Anglo-Italian Cup, the Texaco Cup, the Full Members Cup...

While any money accrued is useful, we would be interested to know how Mr Methven arrived at the figure of “about a million quid”.

Even if it was more, would it all be worth it? Should Sunderland play their strongest side at Bristol next week? I sincerely hope they don’t.

The thought of key players, Jon McLaughlin, Aiden McGeady and Grant Leadbitter spring to mind, sustaining injuries in an almost-but-not-quite meaningless tournament, is not an appealing thought.

Jack Ross knows this and has so far been very sensible with his Checkatrade selections. He isn’t stupid and has consistently picked members of his first team squad who aren’t making the starting XI and need a game or two.

Praise be if he continues this policy on Tuesday, because it sits between two far more important fixtures against Plymouth and Wycombe. This also applies to the final on March 31, if he makes it there.

Of course, there’s no reason why Sunderland can’t be promoted and win the Checkatrade. Let’s be positive. But let’s not forget either that the latter might also hinder the former.

Aside of the potential for injuries, reaching Wembley could also lead to a fixture backlog. As a minimum, the home game with Burton Albion would need to be rearranged. Matters would be compounded if the game at Fleetwood Town, scheduled for March 23, is also elbowed aside for internationals.

The fortnight with Easter in its middle already has four fixtures pencilled in. Rearranging another two games could see Sunderland play eight games in April: three more than either Luton or Barnsley.

So enjoy the Checkatrade for as long as Sunderland are in it. Just don’t say you weren’t warned.