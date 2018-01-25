Winger leaves Sunderland by 'mutual consent'

Winger Rees Greenwood has left Sunderland by mutual consent, the club has announced.

The 21-year-old winger has been at Sunderland since the age of eight and progressed through the academy set-up into the Under-23 squad.

Greenwood, who has represented the club at every age group, has been a regular for the Under-23s but has struggled to make an impact at first team level.

He has made one start for the first team, in Sam Allardyce's final game in charge in the 2-2 draw with Watford two years ago.

In February 2016, Greenwood's impressive performances led to him scooping the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award and he also earned international recognition, featuring for England's Under-20 side.

A Sunderland statement read: "Everyone at the club would like to wish him well for his future."