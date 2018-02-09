Winger joins Sunderland injury list as Chris Coleman reflects on Robbin Ruiter injury blow

Callum McManaman has joined the injury list at Sunderland but Paddy McNair is closing in on a return to action.

Sunderland will be without several players for the trip to Bristol City with Robbin Ruiter (finger), Adam Matthews, Marc Wilson, Lamine Kone (knee), McManaman, Darron Gibson (groin) and Duncan Watmore (knee) among the injured.

McNair, Jonny Williams and Brendan Galloway are expected to build their fitness for the Under-23s on Sunday when they take on Exeter City.

Despite the lengthy injury list, Coleman says he has better options thanks to the business done in January, with Lee Camp, Ashley Fletcher, Ovie Ejaria, Jake Clarke-Salter and Kazenga LuaLua arriving on Wearside.

On the injury front, Coleman said: "Marc Wilson is still a no, Paddy McNair will get game time with the Under-23s this weekend.

"As will Jonny Williams and Brendan Galloway. Paddy may still need another hit with the 23s or a week's training.

Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Camp.

"We still don't have Lamine. No Callum McManaman but he should be back next week, he has progressed and should be back next week.

"We have much better options now. A few weeks ago it wasn't like that. That's what we have been lacking, we have always been stretched.

"We have just about made a squad some games through lack of bodies, there is much more strength in depth now.

"The new guys need to hit the ground running because of the situation we are in but numbers wise we are much better.

"I am happier with the squad we have now."

Sunderland were dealt another long-term injury blow this week with confirmation goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter will be out for between eight to 12 weeks.

Sunderland signed Camp on deadline day, while Jason Steele's loan move to Derby County fell through at the 11th hour.

Coleman: "Robbin will be out we think between eight and 12 weeks, it is a bad dislocation.

"Lee Camp and Steeley can fight it out, it was lucky the deal to Derby fell through in the end.

"Jason played for the 23s and he has trained well, he can fight it out with Campy."

Sunderland are second bottom, two points adrift of safety in the Championship while Lee Johnson's Bristol City are sixth and battling for a play-off place.

Coleman said: "They have had a very good season, they are up the other end of the league and have chance of automatic promotion.

"They are fighting for a different cause to us, the Championship is an exciting league - anybody can beat anybody.

"Us going to Bristol City and getting a result, are we being unrealistic? Absolutely not.

"At that club the momentum is going the right way, we need to stop the slide.

"We have another game tomorrow, you look at it two ways; I am going to work to survive or to succeed.

"If we go with the latter we will be okay. If we are thinking 'we are away to Bristol City, they are near the top and we are near the bottom' - that mindset you are attracting the worst.

"You have to keep fighting, keep going, keep believing.

"As negative as it feels we are only two points away from getting out of this horrible situation."