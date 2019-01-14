Win tickets to see Sunderland v Manchester City U21s in Checkatrade Trophy

The Sunderland Echo has teamed up with Checkatrade, official title sponsor of the Checkatrade Trophy, to offer five lucky fans the chance to win four tickets to Sunderland v Manchester City U21s on Tuesday, January 22.

Now at the quarter-final stage of the tournament, the Black Cats will welcome Manchester City’s young starlets to The Stadium of Light for a game under the floodlights, and you could

be there to watch all the action live.

For your chance to win, answer the following question and email your answer to ross.gregory@jpimedia.co.uk by 12noon on Tuesday, January 15. Please include your name, date of birth and a contact number.

Who scored Sunderland's fourth goal in their 4-0 Checkatrade Trophy win over Newcastle United U21s?

Over 1.2 million consumers visit the Checkatrade.com website every month looking for recommended tradespeople local to them. If you need a tradesperson, search by your

location on www.checkatrade.com.

Terms & Conditions

1. The prize consists of four tickets for five winners to the game against Manchester City U21s on Tuesday, January 22, 2018.

2. The package does not include travel to or from the ground or any hospitality at the ground

3. Entrants are reminded that tickets are issued subject to Sunderland’s regulations and the Conditions of Entry relevant to those tickets. https://www.efl.com/siteassets/efl-documents/ground-regulations-efl-2018_19-final.pdf

4. Fans are reminded that these tickets are in the Sunderland end and seats are amongst home supporters. Any away supporters found in home areas may be ejected from the ground either for the purposes of their own safety or for any other reason.

5. If you have any special accessibility requirements, the venue will be contacted to check accessibility. In some instances, notice of accessible seating may only be available at short notice.

6. The competition is open to all UK residents with the exception of employees of Sunderland, Manchester City, Checkatrade, the EFL or Hatch Communications, their immediate families, agents or anyone else associated with the administration

7. This is not a Prize Draw of the EFL, any clubs or their respective group companies nor is there any liability or contractual obligation owed to prize winners by the EFL, clubs or respective group companies relating to the operation of this Prize Draw (save only in relation to any applicable conditions of issue for tickets and/or stadium regulations).

8. Clubs will be notified of the Prize Draw winners and databases will be checked against any Club Banning Orders as well as the National Police Database for those who may be subject to a court banning order.

9. Under no circumstances can this prize be transferred to a third party or sold for any financial amount. This is a clear breach in conditions.

10. No cash alternative will be offered

11. The competition closes at 12 noon on Tuesday, January 15

12. In the event of unforeseen circumstances, the promoter reserves the right to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value

13. The promoter’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into

14. All entrants must be willing to participate in publicity should they be a winner

15. We reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition if, in our sole discretion, the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified in the competition rules.