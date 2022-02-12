AFC Wimbledon 1 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Alex Pritchard free-kick draws Cats level after Luke McCormick penalty in Alex Neil's first game
Alex Neil has been appointed Sunderland’s new head coach – and we’ve got all the action covered for his first game in charge.
The Black Cats will face AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane, as they try to revive their promotion challenge.
Sunderland have lost their last three fixtures and lost significant ground in the race for automatic promotion.
Neil has signed a rolling 12-month contract and will be assisted by former Hamilton team-mate Martin Canning.
We’ll have all the build-up, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction throughout the day:
LIVE: AFC Wimbledon 1 (McCormick, 19) Sunderland 1 (Pritchard, 35)
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:36
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, Matete, Winchester (Evans, 62), Neil, Pritchard, Clarke (Defoe, 62), Stewart (Roberts, 73)
- Subs: Carney, Xhemajli, Evans, Embleton, Dajaku, Roberts, Defoe
- AFC Wimbledon XI: Tzanev, Osew, Heneghan, Nightingale, Brown, Marsh, McCormick, Rudoni, Assal, Chislett (Hartigan, 76), Cosgrove
- Subs: Broome, Alexander, Hartigan, Mebude, Kalambayi, Cosgrove, Tomas
Searching for a winner
76’ First change for Wimbledon
Hartigan comes on for Chislett.
73’ Patrick Roberts comes on
70’ Patterson punches clear
Wimbledon have just started to pose more of a threat and won another corner.
Brown’s inswinging cross from the right was punched away by Patterson.
66’ YELLOW CARD
Sunderland have just been caught on the counter attack a few times.
Wimbledon almost broke away again there as Osew charged forward and was fouled by Matete near the touchline.
It sparked something of a melee in the dugout before the Sunderland man was booked.
Chislett has also been booked for a later challenge.
62’ Defoe and Evans come on
60’ Cirkin cross held
Sunderland have attacked more down the left in this second half.
Cirkin delivered another cross into the box but it was too close to Tzanev.
Jermain Defoe is coming on.
57’ YELLOW CARD
Another booking as Osew is booked for kicking the ball away.
‘You don’t know what you’re doing,’ chant the home fans.
54’ YELLOW CARD
Clarke is booked after tugging back Assal and preventing a Wimbledon counter attack.
53’ Chance for Stewart
He hasn’t had many chances this afternoon but that was a good opportunity for Stewart.
The striker was released by Pritchard’s low pass but his first touch was heavy and allowed Osew to make a tackle in the box.