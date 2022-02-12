AFC Wimbledon vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news as Alex Neil makes THREE changes from Cheltenham Town defeat
Alex Neil has been appointed Sunderland’s new head coach – and we’ve got all the action covered for his first game in charge.
The Black Cats will face AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane, as they try to revive their promotion challenge.
Sunderland have lost their last three fixtures and lost significant ground in the race for automatic promotion.
Neil has signed a rolling 12-month contract and will be assisted by former Hamilton team-mate Martin Canning.
We’ll have all the build-up, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction throughout the day:
LIVE: AFC Wimbledon vs Sunderland
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 14:48
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Wright, Doyle, Cirkin, Matete, Winchester, Neil, Pritchard, Clarke, Stewart
- Subs: Carney, Xhemajli, Evans, Embleton, Dajaku, Roberts, Defoe
- AFC Wimbledon XI: Tzanev, Osew, Heneghan, Nightingale, Brown, Marsh, McCormick, Rudoni, Assal, Chislett, Cosgrove
- Subs: Broome, Alexander, Hartigan, Mebude, Kalambayi, Cosgrove, Tomas
The new boss
Watching every kick
Looks like 4-3-3
How the hosts will line up
How Sunderland will start
Bailey Wright is back
We’ve arrived at Plough Lane
Predicted line-ups
Here’s how we think the two sides could start today
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Batth, Doyle, Cirkin; Matete, Evans; Clarke, Pritchard, Roberts; Stewart
Predicted AFC Wimbledon XI: Tzanev; Kalambayi, Heneghan, Nightingale; Alexander, Hartigan, Marsh, Brown; Rudoni, Cosgrove, Assal
How AFC Wimbledon are shaping up
Wimbledon are just one point above the relegation zone and haven’t won for 12 games in all competitions.
The Dons will welcome back January signing Lee Brown for today’s match but full-back Dan Csoka and winger Egil Kaja are expected to be absent due to injury.
Manager Mark Robinson said: “If you use this period in the right way, once it turns, you should come out of it for good.
That’s the key. That’s what I’ve said to the lads. No one wants to go through this, but it can make you even stronger.
“We’ve got to turn it into wins now. Those small margins we’ve got to put in our favour. You don’t do that by relying on ifs and buts, refereeing decisions, or all those sorts of things.
“You’ve got to do it by continuously doing the right things, taking the brakes off in certain areas, and not being risk adverse in the right way. That’s what we’ll do.”
Team news
Lynden Gooch could be in line for a return to the matchday squad after missing Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham with a minor muscle problem.
Goalkeepers Lee Burge and Thorben Hoffmann are both expected to still be absent, while Bailey Wright remains a doubt as he recovers from a calf problem.