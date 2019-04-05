Will Sunderland stick with two strikers? Tricky away games for Portsmouth and Barnsley plus can anyone stop Luton?: League One weekend preview
It's another big weekend in League One, with plenty to play for at the top and bottom of the division.
We take a closer look at this weekend's fixtures and some of the things to keep an eye on in the third tier.
1. Game of the weekend\: Luton v Blackpool
The Haters are seven points clear at the top of the table while Blackpool still have an outside chance of making the play-offs. The Tangerines have scored six goals in their last two games ahead of the trip to Kenilworth Road.
Luton have now gone 27 league games unbeaten after equalling their club record at Bristol Rovers last Saturday. Like Sunderland and Barnsley, the Hatters have not lost at home in the league all season.
McGeady has scored 13 goals in all competitions this term but was forced off with a knock against Accrington Stanley on Wednesday. Sunderland boss Jack Ross will hope the winger is fit for a trip to Rochdale this weekend.
The meeting with Sunderland will mark the first game as permanent manager for Brian Barry-Murphy. The former Dale midfielder signed a two-year deal earlier this week after taking caretaker charge last month.