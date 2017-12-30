Will Sunderland lose Bournemouth loanee Lewis Grabban in January? Chris Coleman provides update

Chris Coleman has revealed Sunderland are yet to hear from AFC Bournemouth over the future of Lewis Grabban.

The 29-year-old has scored 12 goals in 20 games since arriving on a season-long loan deal.

But the deal contains a clause that allows parent club Bournemouth to recall the striker during a short window next month, with interest in a permanent transfer from several other Championship clubs.

Cash-strapped Sunderland are unable to compete with their Championship rivals financially and next month face losing the top goalscorer, currently out with a calf injury.

Coleman has confirmed there has been no contact yet between Eddie Howe’s Cherries and Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain.

“I spoke to Martin and we’ve had no contact about where Lewis is going,” said Coleman.

“Yes, the clause is in the contract. He is not our player – that would be his choice, that would be Bournemouth’s choice.

“If that is going to happen then we would expect some type of contact from Bournemouth to tell us A, B or C and at the moment we haven’t had that.”

Howe recently described Grabban as an ‘outstanding’ striker, said his form this season came as no surprise and revealed he plans to hold talks with Grabban about his future.

Earlier this month, Howe said: “With Lewis, we’ll make the right decision for him and for us. It is something we will sit down and talk about.”

* Sunderland have sold out their away allocation for the Emirates FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough. Sunderland will be backed by 4,400 fans when they travel to the Riverside on Saturday, January 6 (KO 1pm).