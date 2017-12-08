Will Joel Asoro start for Sunderland at Wolves? Chris Coleman has his say

Chris Coleman is confident Joel Asoro wouldn't be fazed if he was handed a start for Sunderland at league leaders Wolves tomorrow afternoon.

Second bottom Sunderland travel to Molineux to face Championship leaders Wolves without several first team players through injury and suspension.

Duncan Watmore, Lamine Kone, Jonny Williams, Billy Jones and Didier Ndong are out with Paddy McNair and Bryan Oviedo the latest added to the casualty list.

Coleman admits his side are down to the 'bare bones', with Callum McManaman serving a one-game suspension.

It does, however, open up opportunities for the club's younger players to stake a claim and Coleman believes they are ready to step up and fill the void.

Asoro missed training at the start of the week after a bad fall against Reading late on but he trained Thursday and was due to train at the Academy of Light today.

Coleman says it remains to be seen whether he starts but he knows Asoro would be able to handle the pressure.

"If we look forward it’ll give some of the younger players a taste of it," said Coleman.

"Young Joel Asoro came on last week and did very, very well and he did well in the game before, but the problem with Joel is that he had a really bad fall at the end of the Reading game.

"He clunked his head and hasn’t trained all week so we’ve had to be very careful, although he did train Thursday – it was a light session – and he’ll train today.

"Whether that’s enough for him to start is a different question, but this young man is confident and he won’t be put off even if he starts against Wolves and it won’t faze him.

"Mentally he’s ready and he’s shown good glimpses of his ability, and we also have Josh Maja to come back from injury and he’s a good young player.

"These boys have shown a little bit and I think they’ve got something to say, I really do."