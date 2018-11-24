'Will he ever learn?': Sunderland fans react to Max Power's THIRD red card of the season

Have your say

Sunderland midfielder Max Power will now miss his side's next five games after he was sent off against Walsall at the Bescot Stadium.

Power was shown a straight red card for a foul on Liam Kinsella in the middle of the park.

The 25-year-old has now received three red cards this campaign, following his dismissals against Oxford and Bradford.

Here's how some fans reacted on social media.

@DiegoMaradobbn: Just fancied Christmas off. And Easter.

@benmc1985: Words fail me... I very much doubt he will be able win the fans back after this.

@RokerReport: RED! Awful decision it looks like from the ref as Max Power is once again sent off...

@MikeyTaylor83: So annoying. Will he ever learn? Letting us down week in week out. Enough is enough, send him back to Wigan he is a liability

@ramsey_92: Didn't need to dive in. Obviously hasn't learnt his lesson. Wouldn't start him again

@PeterFrecker: As good as he’s been when on the pitch, he’s just a liability and we can’t afford players like that

@Kridoin: That lad has a serious discipline problem, dominating up till now, so unnecessary.

@sunlandfan1: Stop playing him he will cost us our season

@gaz_emmo: Not fit to wear the shirt. All the reds this season and once again putting us on the back foot!

@EddieSAFCxx: Never a red man. This was so light