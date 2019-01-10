Will Grigg to Sunderland: Jack Ross reveals latest on striker search

Jack Ross has confirmed that he is continuing to pursue attacking targets after the club submitted a bid for Wigan striker Will Grigg.

While Ross would not be drawn of reports of interest in Grigg, it is understood that the Black Cats have submitted a bid for the Northern Irish international after he fell down the pecking order at Wigan Athletic.

Sunderland are pursuing a deal for Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg

The 27-year-old has netted three times in 17 appearances for the Latics this season but has found his first-team chances limited in recent weeks.

And with the Championship side having now completed a deal for forward Anthony Pilkington, Grigg's future in the North West looks to be uncertain.

That could provide a boost for the Wearsiders, who are keen to strengthen their attacking options in the winter transfer window.

And Ross, having now secured a defensive addition in Jimmy Dunne, is turning his attentions to the other end of the park.

A traditional number nine is at the top of the Scot's wishlist, with just Charlie Wyke and Josh Maja fitting that billing in the current squad.

"Probably in terms of the identification of areas of the park we need to strengthen in, defensively was one and in the attacking areas was the other," Ross admitted.

"The reality is that this season, in the main, we've played without an out-and-out striker.

"Charlie's return has helped us but even know you could probably make an argument that only Charlie and Josh are recognised strikers.

"The others are forward-going players, equally as comfortable in a wide area as behind the striker.

"I do feel that for the rest of the season we need another striker in that area of the pitch."

While Ross is keen to secure a further striking option, he refused to name Grigg as his prime target.

As we reported yesterday, the Black Cats have launched a bid for the striker - but Ross wouldn't discuss any particular names.

He did, however, confirm that he had identified his targets long before the window opened.

"You won't be surprised to hear that I won't comment on any particular player," he said.

"But the identification of players has happened long before now and it's now just how that unfolds.

"It's not just over the next couple of days, but over the remainder of the month."