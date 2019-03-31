Will Grigg STARTS for Sunderland as Jack Ross names his Checkatrade final XI

Have your say

Will Grigg starts for Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Grigg was a doubt for the game after picking up an ankle knock while on international duty.

But he has been passed fit to start the game and will lead the line for the Black Cats.

Elsewhere, George Honeyman returns from suspension to captain the side.

Jack Baldwin and Tom Flanagan start at the heart of defence and Reece James returns from injury to start at left back.

Portsmouth have been given an injury boost of their own, with influential winger Ronan Curtis fit to start.

Sunderland XI: McLaughlin; O'Nien, Flanagan, Baldwin, James; Leadbitter, Cattermole, Honeyman; Morgan, McGeady, Grigg

Subs: Ruiter, McGeouch, Wyke, Hume, Gooch, Power, Dunne