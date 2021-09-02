Grigg has a year left on his contract at Sunderland and has probably played his last game for the club after leaving Wearside on deadline day.

Doncaster were also interested in signing the 30-year-old on loan but the striker chose to sign for Rotherham instead.

When asked why he opted to move to the New York Stadium, Grigg told Rotherham’s website: “There was so much, speaking to the manager and obviously playing against his teams in the past is something I’d love to be a part of.

Will Grigg playing for Sunderland.

“I’ve worked with a few of the staff members as well before so that always helps. I have a few friends here as well who have spoken highly about the club.

“When I heard about it I was eager to get started.”

When asked what Warne said to him to convince him to sign for Rotherham, Grigg replied: “He was brilliant, just his attacking style of play and how the team likes to get balls in the box and play attacking football.

“I think everyone knows me as a goalscorer so I think just getting balls in the box and just the way he spoke was brilliant.

“The way that Rotherham play and the attacking style of play is massive for me.”

Grigg has scored eight goals in 62 appearances during his difficult spell at Sunderland, but did score eight times while on loan at MK Dons in the second half of last season.

