Will Grigg reacts to his first Sunderland goal and explains why there are many more to come

Will Grigg thanked Aiden McGeady after scoring his first Sunderland goal on Tuesday night.

McGeady is the designated penalty taker but stepped aside when Luke O'Nien was brought down in the box, with the game at the stage delicately poised at 2-2.

Will Grigg celebrates his first Sunderland goal against Gillingham

Grigg comfortably converted the chance to open up his account.

"It was a brilliant feeling," Grigg told safc.com.

"I've obviously had a few chances so it's been coming.

"I've always said that if I keep getting in the right areas, it will come. I've proved that year after year.

"It's nice to get the penalty and fair play to Geeds [Aiden McGeady] for letting me have it.

"I've scored plenty in my career, I tend to stay pretty calm in those situations, you have to block everything out.

"The keeper went a bit early so I was able to take a bit off it and it was great to see it going in."

It has been a frustrating week for the 27-year-old, who missed big opportunities to score against both Accrington Stanley and Blackpool.

Manager Jack Ross has praised his all-round game and for getting into so many scoring positions, something which Grigg is convinced will pay off between now and the end of the season.

"I'd probably only started two games in three months before I came here," Grigg said.

"Then I've played four in ten days.

"So there's a bit of that [lacking freshness] but I'd back myself to take those chances 99 out of 100.

"It's just one of those things.

"I do think I've actually been playing quite well, my overall game has been OK and if I keep getting in the right areas and keep getting those chances, I'll keep scoring goals."