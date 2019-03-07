Will Grigg on that goal, his Sunderland career so far and Portsmouth final

Jack Ross said this kind of goal was the reason Sunderland signed Will Grigg.

It's the reason he has developed a reputation as one of the best finishers in the Football League.

Will Grigg is hoping to build some goalscoring momentum after the Checkatrade semi-final win

Great movement, drifting into space between the centre-backs.

A delightful first touch and an emphatic finish, on his supposedly weaker foot.

Sunderland had played well but it was a tight game and Grigg's intervention, just moments before the break, was crucial.

It was a goal made in Wigan, midfielder Max Power finding his team-mate with a clever reverse pass on his return to the team.

“It was a great win and personally it was nice to get that goal," Grigg said.

"It was a great little ball from Max, my touch was perfect and I got my shot off quickly.

“I've said it from day one, if I get into positions to score... I know I've missed a few recently but it doesn't happen very often.

“Max knows my little runs and as soon as he shaped to play it out wide I knew there was a chance he was going to be cutting it back," he added.

"It always helps when you've got that connection.

"It was a great ball and I was really pleased to finish it off."

If Grigg can continue to score goals, then Sunderland have a fine striker on their hands.

There have been some missed chances so far but ever since his arrival, the side have looked better balanced.

Ross alluded to this after the semi final win, speaking of the importance of Grigg's clever movement off the shoulder.

He has also shown good intelligence and an excellent first touch.

The 27-year-old knows the pressure is on him to produce goals but he also feels he has settled in well.

Ahead of a crucial stretch of the season, that bodes well for the Black Cats.

“My all-round play has been quite good but I came in saying I was going to score goals so there's obviously been that emphasis," he said.

"I feel like I've fitted in well and got a good connection with the players on and off the pitch.

“My all-round game, my link-up play, I think I've been playing quite well, it's just I've missed a few chances and people start to talk. I have missed a few chances so I expect that.

“I'll score goals no matter what and if I add a few goals to my all-round game at the moment, I'll be doing all right.

“Hopefully the fans have seen that every game I give my all," he added.

"I'll keep working hard and doing the right things. I believe in myself and my ability.

“I will score goals, I've proved that at every level and every club I've been at.

“It's nice people if are appreciating my all-round game and I'll continue to work hard."

Promotion back to the Championship is the key goal for Sunderland this season but Grigg will relish the prospect of a Wembley final.

“Everyone knows we were taking the competition seriously and you could see that from Tuesday's line-up. We knew it would be a tough game having been there a few weeks ago and it was even tougher than that. The conditions made it a little bit difficult but I think we showed our quality and we've got a trip to Wembley now.

"It's not an easy place to come, especially in the conditions, how windy and wet it was. They're not a bad side at all but I think we were comfortable.

“With the quality we have in the side and the way we played, there were even spells when they had the ball but we still dominated, we were never under any real pressure. If you can control the game without the ball, when you do actually get the ball, the quality we've got we're in a really good place.

"[The final] is going to be a great occasion.

"You have to take it in while you can, but at the end of the day it's a game of football and you have to win it.

"You have to approach the game as normally as possible.

"I'm sure the gaffer will be brilliant [in that sense] as well.

"You have to enjoy it, take it in, and try and win it.

"It's probably the perfect fixture for the EFL and everyone involved.

"It's going to be an unbelievable day, two big fanbases, two big clubs.

"We'll be doing our best to come out on top.

"I like the sky cameras, all that," he added.

"I like the big occasions so hopefully that will be another to add to the portfolio."