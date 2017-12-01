Will Bournemouth recall Sunderland loanee Lewis Grabban in January? Eddie Howe has his say

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is yet to decide whether to recall Sunderland striker Lewis Grabban in January.

Grabban, top scorer with 10 goals, has a clause in his season-long loan deal that would allow parent club Bournemouth to recall him next month.

There is reported interest in the striker from Fulham and Wolves who could make a permanent move should the Cherries end his loan spell early.

Boss Howe has praised Grabban for his impact but added he will “wait and see” when asked whether he would bring him back.

Howe said: "He is doing well and I am delighted for Lewis on a personal level. I have a long history with Grabbs.

"He was one of the guys back in the League One days that did so well for us and then made the jump to the Championship and of course we brought him back to the club when in the Premier League.

"I am really pleased he is showing his true quality. We will wait and see. We will make the right decision.

"There is a recall in there. We will wait and see what is right for all parties."

Chris Coleman said Grabban is happy on Wearside and says there has been no indication the Cherries would look to recall Grabban.

It would be a major blow to Sunderland if Grabban’s loan was to finish early and the cash-strapped Black Cats would struggle to match the financial clout of their Championship rivals in trying to sign him on a permanent basis.

Coleman said: "I hope Lewis is here for the rest of the season, of course, like any other Sunderland fan and all the signs from the player are good."

Meanwhile, Coleman was asked whether he had considered bringing Jermain Defoe - who left Wearside for Bournemouth in the summer - back on loan during a talk-in on BBC Radio Newcastle.

Coleman said: "Jermain belongs to Eddie Howe at Bournemouth and I wouldn’t comment on somebody else’s player. I don’t think it’s fair and I wouldn’t want somebody commenting on our player."