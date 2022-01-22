New signing Danny Batth has come straight into the starting XI after signing from Stoke this week, while Corry Evans has been recalled following an injury.

Alex Pritchard and Bailey Wright are the players who have dropped out and haven’t been named in the matchday squad.

New signing Patrick Roberts hasn’t been included in the squad either.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@JHerra18: Winchester should’ve walked back into that team especially when Pritchard will be a massive miss. LJ can’t afford another draw…

@DavidHindmarsh7: Really happy it’s a back three. Can’t understand Winchester being on the bench tho. He’s a better WB than Gooch & a better midfielder than Evans

@Philip_RJ89: With any luck, Danny Batth’s presence at the back should help to keep things calm, which is badly needed. No Alex Pritchard is a blow, because he really keeps things ticking over nicely. I’m going for a nervy 2-1 to us!

@RealJackNayak: Pritchard will be a miss…. Huge test for the lads today

Alex Pritchard.

@BruceMcLachlan: No Pritchard? Really bad news

@76skelly: That team should have enough, that said I’d have Winchester over Evans but that’s just me. I would have had Roberts on the bench.

@newby08: Why hasn’t he put Roberts on the bench?

@MartinPurvis6: Roberts has barely played a game since around October so I think it would be unreasonable for him to play today.

@Ianc1102: No Pritchard, I guess carrying a knock. No Hume, I guess on his way

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.