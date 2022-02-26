Wigan Athletic 0 Sunderland 1 LIVE: Bailey Wright goal puts Cats ahead as Arbenit Xhamajli starts at the DW Stadium
Alex Neil is still searching for his first win as Sunderland boss – and his side will face a tricky test against Wigan Athletic today.
The Black Cats have drawn twice and lost once in Neil’s three games so far, following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Burton.
Wigan look well placed to finish in the automatic promotion places and have taken 10 points from their last four games.
Sunderland beat Wigan 2-1 at the Stadium of Light back in August but a lot has changed since then.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the day:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Wigan Athletic 0 Sunderland 1 (Wright, 2)
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 15:16
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Xhamajli, Cirkin, Matete, Evans, Gooch, Embleton, Pritchard, Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Hume, Neil, Dajaku, Neil, Roberts, Defoe
- Wigan XI: Amos, Darikwa, Whatmough, Tilt, McClean, Naylor, Power, Lang, Edwards, Magennis
- Subs: Jones, Watts, Massey, Bennett, Rea, Shinnie, Humphrys
The perfect start
8’ YELLOW CARD
Matete has been booked for a late challenge on Naylor, before Power’s free-kick was saved by Patterson.
It’s been frantic so far and Wigan should be level after Magennis’ cross from the right found Edwards, whose low shot went just wide of the far post.
6’ Early block from Xhamajli
It’s a lively atmosphere inside the DW Stadium today with both sets of fans and both coaching teams appealing for every decision.
Wigan have responded since the goal and went close after Lang skipped past Cirkin before Xhamajli blocked the low cross.
2’ GOAAAAALLLLLL!!!! WRIGHT!!!
What a start!
Pritchard’s in-swinging free-kick is headed home by Wright in front of the 5,000 Sunderland fans.
The travelling fans have something to shout about.
Game under way
Here we go...
It could be a back four
What to make of that side
Well that is certainly a bit of a surprise, though Alex Neil did have a lengthy chat with Xhamajli as the players walked onto the pitch upon their arrival.
The Sunderland boss was asked about the defender on Friday and said it would be a big ask for him to come back into the first team following such a lengthy injury.
Neil has clearly decided that Callum Doyle needs a rest, though, and the Manchester City loanee isn’t even in the squad today.
Sunderland played with a back three and wing-backs against Burton on Tuesday and may do so again with Carl Winchester as a right-sided centre-back.