To find out more about today’s opponents, we caught up with Chris Marsh from The Pie at Night Podcast.

Here’s what he said about the mood at the DW Stadium:

“I’d say we’re confident based on our respective league positions and form, but it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out. A big away following, and the same in the home ends should make for a great atmosphere.

“A few weeks back it looked like this match might have had more significance to it but with Sunderland’s drop off in form and results, our cushion of points and games in hand mean it’s probably more of a must win for them than us.

“That said, if we have ambitions of catching Rotherham and trying to win the league, we can’t be dropping points.”