Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news and predicted line-ups with Alex Neil expected to make changes
Alex Neil is still searching for his first win as Sunderland boss – and his side will face a tricky test against Wigan Athletic today.
The Black Cats have drawn twice and lost once in Neil’s three games so far, following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Burton.
Wigan look well placed to finish in the automatic promotion places and have taken 10 points from their last four games.
Sunderland beat Wigan 2-1 at the Stadium of Light back in August but a lot has changed since then.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the day:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 10:08
- Sunderland will face second-place Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium today.
- Alex Neil is still searching for his first win as Black Cats boss.
- Sunderland have won just one of their last 10 matches.
Predicted line-ups
Here are the sides we think could start today.
Predicted Sunderland XI: Patterson; Winchester, Batth, Wright, Cirkin; Matete, Evans; Gooch, Pritchard, Clarke; Stewart
Predicted Wigan XI: Amos; Massey, Whatmough, Tilt, Darikwa; Power, Naylor; Lang, Keane, McClean; Magennis
Wigan team news
Wigan manager Leam Richardson could have a welcome selection dilemma on his hands for the visit of Sunderland.
Stephen Humphrys was dropped to the bench for the midweek trip to Wycombe, despite having scored the opener in the 1-1 draw at Rotherham.
However, it was the introduction off the bench of Humphrys and Gwion Edwards at Adams Park which inspired the Latics to come from a goal down to win 3-1 and make it four games unbeaten in Sky Bet League One.
The Latics are currently second in the table, six points behind leaders Rotherham with two games in hand.
The inside track on Wigan
To find out more about today’s opponents, we caught up with Chris Marsh from The Pie at Night Podcast.
Here’s what he said about the mood at the DW Stadium:
“I’d say we’re confident based on our respective league positions and form, but it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out. A big away following, and the same in the home ends should make for a great atmosphere.
“A few weeks back it looked like this match might have had more significance to it but with Sunderland’s drop off in form and results, our cushion of points and games in hand mean it’s probably more of a must win for them than us.
“That said, if we have ambitions of catching Rotherham and trying to win the league, we can’t be dropping points.”
Read more HERE
Alex Neil on Wigan
Here’s what the Sunderland boss had to say about today’s opponents.
“I was at the game against Crewe not long ago and have been to see them two or three times this year.
“I think they are experienced and guys who know how to get out of this division.
“I think there is a pretty good mixture of understanding when to turn the ball and try to play from deep.
“They have recruited a squad for them that is going to try and get them out of this division, and added to that in the window with the likes of Magennis coming in.”
Team news
Let’s start with the Sunderland team news.
Trai Hume and Arbenit Xhemajli were left out of the squad against Burton on Tuesday, yet Alex Neil has said both players are fit.
Neil has spoken about the squad’s weaknesses since his arrival on Wearside.
“I’d probably say I’ve got more problems and less solutions at this point in time,” said Neil on Friday.
“I’m not going to divulge who that may or may not be, but we’ve got a couple that we are currently looking at and hoping that we might be able to get involved.”
It’s Matchday!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Sunderland’s League One fixture at Wigan.
The Black Cats are set to be backed by another big away following, with head coach Alex Neil still searching for his first win in charge.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.