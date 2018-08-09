Wigan star Max Power set for Sunderland switch

Sunderland are hoping to seal a deal for Wigan Athletic's Max Power before the transfer window shuts.

The window for permanent deals shuts at 5pm but after agreeing a fee for the midfielder, the Black Cats hope that a deal can be done.

WIgan Athletic midfielder Max Power

Power would add significant football league experience for Ross, having played over 100 league games for both the Latics and Tranmere Rovers.

Sunderland are also hoping to add to their attacking options after Jerome Sinclair suffered a hamstring injury but the loan window will give them time to recruit until the end of the month.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Jack Ross said: "We may still be able to get a little bit done.

Live updates as Sunderland look to strengthen on deadline day

"We're working hard.

"We may do some business today.

"If we had everyone fit we would be in a relatively good position. At the moment, we are a bit light in forward areas. Jerome is out for a few weeks. Charlie is progressing but his return won't be around the corner.

"Even if we don't do anything today the pursuit of adding to the forward area will continue in the loan market."