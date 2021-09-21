Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland LIVE: Team news and predicted line-ups with changes expected for Carabao Cup tie
Sunderland are back in action this evening with Lee Johnson’s side set to face Wigan Athletic in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The Black Cats drew 2-2 at Fleetwood last tie out after conceding a stoppage-time penalty and squandering a two-goal lead.
Wigan replaced Sunderland at the top of the League One table, moving ahead of the Wearsiders’ on goal difference, after winning 4-1 at Accrington Stanley.
Both sides are expected to make multiple changes for tonight’s match, yet the two managers will also be keen to beat a potential promotion rival.
Johnson could hand new signing Leon Dajaku his Black Cats debut following the winger’s loan arrival from Union Berlin last month.
Other new signings Niall Huggins, Frederik Alves, Alex Pritchard and Nathan Broadhead are also expected to start at the DW Stadium.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Wigan vs Sunderland
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 14:44
- Sunderland face Wigan in the third round of the Carabao Cup this evening (7:45pm kick-off).
- Both sides are expected to make several changes from their last league games.
- Wigan are top of League One on goal difference following a 4-1 win at Accrington Stanley.
Predicted line-ups
It’s hard to predict how both sides will start this evening.
Here’s who we think could start.
Sunderland predicted XI: Burge, Huggins, Alves, Wright, Cirkin, Evans, Winchester, O’Brien, Dajaku, Pritchard, Broadhead
Wigan predicted XI: Jones, Darikwa, Naylor, Watts, Pearce, Smith, Power, Massey, Edwards, McClean, Humphrys
Richardson on Wigan’s start to the season
Here’s what the Wigan boss said after Saturday’s win.
“We have been in many campaigns and we know the tasks ahead of us and all of our challenges.
“We will enjoy tonight but quickly our attention turns to Sunderland on Tuesday night.”
How Wigan are shaping up
Wigan moved to the top of League One, ahead of Sunderland on goal difference, following a 4-1 win at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.
The Latics are also expected to make several changes for tonight’s match, while former Sunderland forward Charlie Wyke may be rested.
Wigan could also consider handing club debuts to deadline-day signings Joe Bennett, Jason Kerr and Curtis Tilt.
Bennett and Kerr have yet to feature in a matchday squad, while Tilt has been an unused substitute in the last two games.
Lee Johnson on team selection
Here’s what Johnson said about his team selection following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Fleetwood.
“I try not to pick a team too closely after a game because emotions are raw
“You want to try to consider it, and you have to see how everybody is. Ross has picked up that knock, but Flanno is obviously back in contention.
“It’s a game we think we can mix up a little bit to get the balance of minutes for players but also go and try to get into the next round.
“I’ve just got to select it to give opportunity at times and also to give us a chance to win the football match.”
Team news
We could see a very different Sunderland side to the one which started at Fleetwood on Saturday - but the starting XI could also show the Black Cats’ strength in depth.
Leon Dajaku could make his debut for the club on the wing, while other new signings Frederik Alves, Niall Huggins, Alex Pritchard and Nathan Broadhead are expected to start.
Ross Stewart picked up a knock at Fleetwood last time out and is unlikely to be risked from the start.
Denver Hume is still building up his match fitness after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Tom Flanagan is available again after missing Saturday’s game at Fleetwood through suspension.
It’s Matchday!
Sunderland are back in action tonight with Lee Johnson’s side set to face Wigan in the Carabao Cup.
Both sides are expected to make several changes for the match but both will be keen to win the match given they are likely to be League One promotion rivals this season.
We’ll have all the build-up from the DW Stadium as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.