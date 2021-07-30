Wigan Athletic reveal ambitious transfer plans ahead of opening day clash with Sunderland

Richardson has been busy in the market thus far this summer, having brought in eight players already.

Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor, Jordan Cousins, Max Power, Gwion Edwards, Stephen Humphrys and Charlie Wyke have all headed to the North West but, having ended the season with just six senior players on their books, Wigan’s rebuild is far from done.

And Richardson is keen to bring in another ‘six or seven’ players ahead of the closure of the transfer window – and some of those players could be in place before the visit to the Stadium of Light on August 7.

Leam Richardson

“I know, Mal (Brannigan, chief executive) knows, the board knows, we need six or seven more bodies in,” Richardson said, speaking to Wigan Today.

“And not just bodies...good players and good lads who will contribute to the group.

“The first block of players we’ve brought in have been great for the football club, they’ve all added something we needed.

“But we need substance, and we need depth now to add to what we already have.

“All I can say is everyone is continuing to work tirelessly hard to ensure we do that.”

Jordan Jones is one player under consideration by the Latics while they are also understood to be keen on a move for Sunderland defender Bailey Wright.

A move for Will Grigg now looks unlikely, though.

