Football Insider claims that the Latics are in pole position to land the attacker, who has also been heavily linked with League One rivals Sunderland.

Stones, 18, has attracted attention from a number of Football League and Premier League clubs.

North East rivals Newcastle United alongside Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Wolves, Burnley and Watford were mentioned as potential suitors for Stones with Championship teams Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough in the mix too.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leam Richardson, manager of Wigan Athletic.

The youngster has appeared for Crystal Palace’s under-18 recently with the London club impressed with his performance and captaincy of the team.

Oxford United boss miffed by celebrations

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson was not impressed by Plymouth Argyle’s celebrations after The Pilgrims defeated The U’s.

Argyle stayed on target for the League One play-offs with a 1-0 victory over Oxford United at home, which sparked celebrations from the home team.

Robinson said: "We just had the dressing room door open to listen to their celebrations. We'll be seeing these again, it’s no problem with me.

"We turn the music off when we’re up against teams that we’re playing against because you don’t want to rile people. This might be a Wembley (play-off) game."

He added: “It’s about my players, I only care about my club. Sometimes you need to respect other teams a little bit more because we’re a good team, with generally good morals.

“It’s in the filing cabinet this, and I’m sure it’ll be coming out sooner rather than later.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.