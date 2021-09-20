Lee Johnson’s side were left frustrated after squandering a two goal lead in the league on Saturday against Simon Grayson’s Fleetwood Town and will be looking to bounce back against an in-form Wigan side.

The Latics leapfrogged Sunderland to the top of the League One table on goal difference on Saturday following their win over Accrington Stanley.

Victory for the Black Cats will mean they move into the fourth round of the competition for the second time in three seasons but ahead of that, though, we take a look at some of the latest stories you might have missed from today.

Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is enjoying life at Wigan Athletic (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Rival midfielder delivers warning

Ahead of Sunderland’s trip to the DW Stadium Latics midfielder Tom Naylor has insisted his side are only just scratching the surface after an impressive 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Naylor was part of a Wigan side featuring three ex-Sunderland players including James McClean, Jordan Jones and Charlie Wyke and speaking to Wigan Today he has delivered this message to the rest of League One.

“It was our best performance of the season.

“Everyone did their jobs and in that first 20 minutes, we ran riot.

“We’re still gelling and working hard every day in training, and I believe there is still so much more to come.”

The Black Cats have already faced off against Wigan this season securing an opening day victory at the Stadium of Light thanks to goals from Aiden McGeady and Ross Stewart.

Wyke loving life at Wigan

Sunderland’s leading marksman last season Wyke finally opened his account for the Latics in the 4-1 win at the Wham Stadium and the 28-year-old has admitted he is loving his time at the DW Stadium.

“Max [Power] told me how good the club is before I came here and I have loved every minute of it,” he said.

“It’s the first time that I’ve really moved away from home, but I’ve loved it.

“I’ve loved training and I’ve loved being around the lads. We’ve got a great bunch of lads here, as well as great supporters, so I’m really enjoying it.”

Former Black Cats boss spotted at League One ground

It’s fair to say it hasn’t been the best of starts to the new season for Sunderland’s League One rivals Portsmouth with Danny Cowley’s side currently 15th in the table.

And things didn’t get much better for the Fratton Park side on Saturday when they suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to new boys Cambridge United.

And there was a familiar face to Black Cats fans in attendance at Fratton Park as former boss Chris Coleman was seen sat next to Blues chief executive Andrew Cullen.

Coleman was in charge at the Stadium of Light from November 2017 until April 2018 after he was unable to halt the Wearsiders’ slide into League One.

As pressure continues to mount on the Cowley brothers disappointing start to the season may we see a return to the dugout for the former Wales boss?

