The Black Cats drew 2-2 at Fleetwood last tie out after conceding a stoppage-time penalty and squandering a two-goal lead.

Wigan replaced Sunderland at the top of the League One table, moving ahead of the Wearsiders’ on goal difference, after winning 4-1 at Accrington Stanley.

Both sides are expected to make multiple changes for tonight’s match, yet the two managers will also be keen to beat a potential promotion rival.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan vs Sunderland live blog.

Johnson could hand new signing Leon Dajaku his Black Cats debut following the winger’s loan arrival from Union Berlin last month.

Other new signings Niall Huggins, Frederik Alves, Alex Pritchard and Nathan Broadhead are also expected to start at the DW Stadium.

We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.