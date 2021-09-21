Wigan Athletic 0 Sunderland 2 LIVE: Cats through to Carabao Cup fourth round after Nathan Broadhead and Luke O'Nien goals
Sunderland are back in action this evening with Lee Johnson’s side set to face Wigan Athletic in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
The Black Cats drew 2-2 at Fleetwood last tie out after conceding a stoppage-time penalty and squandering a two-goal lead.
Wigan replaced Sunderland at the top of the League One table, moving ahead of the Wearsiders’ on goal difference, after winning 4-1 at Accrington Stanley.
Both sides are expected to make multiple changes for tonight’s match, yet the two managers will also be keen to beat a potential promotion rival.
Johnson could hand new signing Leon Dajaku his Black Cats debut following the winger’s loan arrival from Union Berlin last month.
Other new signings Niall Huggins, Frederik Alves, Alex Pritchard and Nathan Broadhead are also expected to start at the DW Stadium.
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of the match as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction:
LIVE: Wigan 0 Sunderland 2 (Broadhead, 27) (O’Nien, 54)
Last updated: Tuesday, 21 September, 2021, 21:42
- Sunderland XI: Burge, Huggins (Neil, 79), Alves, Wright, Cirkin, O’Nien, Evans, Dajaku (Stewart, 72), O’Brien, Pritchard (Embleton, 72), Broadhead
- Subs: Hoffmann, Flanagan, Doyle, Embleton, Taylor, Neil, Stewart
- Wigan XI: Amos, Kerr, Pearce, Tilt, Lloyd, Smith, Cousins (Lang, 65), Massey (Adeeko, 84), Jones, Edwards (Sze, 90), Humphrys
- Subs: Tickle, Carragher, Long, McHugh, Adeeko, Lang, Sze
Full-Time: Wigan 0 Sunderland 2
Final change for Wigan
There will be four minutes added time.
84’ Second change for Wigan
79’ Huggins forced off
Hopefully it’s not too bad.
Huggins’ performance has been excellent tonight but the right-back has been forced off with what looks like a muscle injury.
Dan Neil takes his place.
75’ Stewart shot deflected over
That would have been some goal as Stewart and Embleton combined with some neat flicks in the Wigan box.
The former’s effort was deflected over though.
72’ Double change for Sunderland
70’ The Sunderland fans are enjoying this one
‘Top of the league, you’re having a laugh’ chant the Sunderland fans behind the goal.
Looks like Stewart and Embleton are coming on for the visitors.
65’ First change for Wigan
65’ Full-back to full-back
Huggins has also impressed with his forays forward from right-back this evening.
He made another run forward there and his cross almost found Cirkin at the back post before the ball was cleared.
60’ Impressive performance from Pritchard
It’s been an impressive display from Pritchard in the number 10 position this evening.
He’s picked up some excellent positions in front of Wigan’s back four and also dropped deeper to link up play and keep Sunderland ticking.