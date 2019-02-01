Wigan Atheltic 'couldn't refuse' Sunderland offer as Black Cats finally land Will Grigg

Sunderland have confirmed the arrival of Wigan Athletic striker Will Grigg.

After a protracted pursuit, the two clubs finally came to an agreement in the dying moments of the winter window.

A deal has now been signed off by the EFL and the FA, with Grigg signing a three-and-a-half year deal.

The fee could reach £4 million if Sunderland eventually reach the Premier League.

“The club desperately wanted to keep Will but this is an offer we simply couldn’t refuse.

“This comes with so much emotional attachment because Will is so popular with our supporters and is somebody who has given everyone associated with the club so many great moments during, not just my time as the club’s manager, but throughout his three-and-a-half years at Wigan Athletic.

“We all wish Will the very best for the future.”

Grigg has won promotion from League One on three separate occasions and was the top target for Jack Ross after Josh Maja's departure.