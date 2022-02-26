Wigan Athletic 0 Sunderland 3 LIVE: Reaction as after Bailey Wright goal and two Ross Stewart penalties see Cats win at the DW Stadium
Alex Neil is still searching for his first win as Sunderland boss – and his side will face a tricky test against Wigan Athletic today.
The Black Cats have drawn twice and lost once in Neil’s three games so far, following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Burton.
Wigan look well placed to finish in the automatic promotion places and have taken 10 points from their last four games.
Sunderland beat Wigan 2-1 at the Stadium of Light back in August but a lot has changed since then.
We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the day:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Wigan Athletic 0 Sunderland 3 (Wright, 2) (Stewart, 38, 87)
Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 17:06
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Xhemajli, Cirkin, Matete, Evans, Gooch, Embleton (Clarke, 78), Pritchard (Neil, 82), Stewart
- Subs: Hoffmann, Hume, Neil, Dajaku, Neil, Roberts, Defoe
- Wigan XI: Amos, Darikwa, Whatmough, Tilt, McClean, Naylor, Power, Lang, Edwards (Shinnie, 69), Magennis (Humphrys, 60)
- Subs: Jones, Watts, Massey, Bennett, Rea, Shinnie, Humphrys
Thoughts from the DW Stadium
Full-Time: Wigan 0 Sunderland 3
90+4’ Chants from the away end
No one is leaving early today.
‘Sunderland Til I Die’ chant the travelling fans.
They have enjoyed their day.
Eight minutes added time!
87’ GOAAAALLLLL!!!! STEWART SCORES!!!
Stewart sends Amos the wrong way again, this time converting low to the keeper’s left.
3-0!
87’ Penalty Sunderland!
85’ YELLOW CARD
Naylor is booked for a foul on Clarke
The Wigan players are getting more frustrated.
The resulting free-kick was taken by Clarke and forced Amos into a low save.
82’ Dan Neil replaces Pritchard
81’ Xhemajli down
Now Xhemajli has gone down.
The home fans aren’t happy.