Wigan Athletic 0 Sunderland 3 LIVE: Reaction as after Bailey Wright goal and two Ross Stewart penalties see Cats win at the DW Stadium

Alex Neil is still searching for his first win as Sunderland boss – and his side will face a tricky test against Wigan Athletic today.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 5:33 pm

The Black Cats have drawn twice and lost once in Neil’s three games so far, following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Burton.

Wigan look well placed to finish in the automatic promotion places and have taken 10 points from their last four games.

Sunderland beat Wigan 2-1 at the Stadium of Light back in August but a lot has changed since then.

Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland live blog.

We’ll have live updates, analysis and reaction throughout the day:

LIVE: Wigan Athletic 0 Sunderland 3 (Wright, 2) (Stewart, 38, 87)

Last updated: Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 17:06

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Winchester, Wright, Xhemajli, Cirkin, Matete, Evans, Gooch, Embleton (Clarke, 78), Pritchard (Neil, 82), Stewart
  • Subs: Hoffmann, Hume, Neil, Dajaku, Neil, Roberts, Defoe
  • Wigan XI: Amos, Darikwa, Whatmough, Tilt, McClean, Naylor, Power, Lang, Edwards (Shinnie, 69), Magennis (Humphrys, 60)
  • Subs: Jones, Watts, Massey, Bennett, Rea, Shinnie, Humphrys
Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 17:06

Thoughts from the DW Stadium

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 17:05

Full-Time: Wigan 0 Sunderland 3

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 17:00

90+4’ Chants from the away end

No one is leaving early today.

‘Sunderland Til I Die’ chant the travelling fans.

They have enjoyed their day.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:53

Eight minutes added time!

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:52

87’ GOAAAALLLLL!!!! STEWART SCORES!!!

Stewart sends Amos the wrong way again, this time converting low to the keeper’s left.

3-0!

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:50

87’ Penalty Sunderland!

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:49

85’ YELLOW CARD

Naylor is booked for a foul on Clarke

The Wigan players are getting more frustrated.

The resulting free-kick was taken by Clarke and forced Amos into a low save.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:45

82’ Dan Neil replaces Pritchard

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:45

81’ Xhemajli down

Now Xhemajli has gone down.

The home fans aren’t happy.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:41

78’ Clarke replaces Embleton

