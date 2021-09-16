The 21-year-old impressed during a loan spell at Sunderland last season and the Black Cats were keen to re-sign the centre-back this summer.

But after returning to his parent club Wolves, Sanderson was subject to Championship interest and signed a season-long loan deal at Birmingham.

It’s been a frustrating start to the season, though, and the defender was still recovering from a back issue when he arrived at St Andrew’s.

Dion Sanderson playing for Sunderland.

So far, Sanderson has made just one senior appearance for Birmingham in the Carabao Cup and has been an unused substitute for their last two league games.

When asked about Sanderson’s situation, Bowyer explained: “I think he’s enjoying it. I like to think he’s enjoying it. All the players that come to us should enjoy our training every day and Dion is no different.

“It’s been difficult because he came and he was injured and our strength at the moment is clean sheets.

“We’ve conceded three goals in six games, someone said to me it’s the best record in the division, I could be wrong.

“For us to do that, it’s difficult for Dion to then move someone aside but I’ll come back to what I said earlier, there’s 40 games to go - he’ll play games there’s no doubt about that.”

Birmingham sit tenth in the Championship table after seven league games and have conceded seven times, four of which came in a 4-1 defeat by Fulham last time out.

