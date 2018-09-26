Why this Sunderland youngster is making a big impression at Stewart Donald's former club

Sunderland youngster Max Stryjek has hit the ground running at Eastleigh.

The 22-year-old stopper signed a one-month loan deal with the National League side last Friday, and was quickly thrown into the action as he started in a televised clash with Dagenham & Redbridge.

And there were no sign of nerves from the Sunderland youngster, who pulled off a fine penalty save to help the Spitfires to a 1-0 victory.

READ: Josh Maja reveals his thoughts on extending his Sunderland stay

Stryjek has now followed up that impressive debut with another clean sheet in his second outing, making a string of solid stops as Eastleigh ground out a narrow victory over Boreham Wood.

Indeed, the Polish keeper is starting to make a big impression and is rightfully earning praise from several quarters.

Max Stryjek is starting to catch the eye at Eastleigh

Eastleigh's goalkeeper coach Ross Flitney is a big admirer of Stryjek - and claimed that one of his saves against Boreham Wood ranked as one of the best he has seen live.

"My man Max was unbelievable again," he said, speaking after the stopper's second appearance.

LIVE: Sunderland transfer latest with an update on Didier Ndong

"I think he's pulled off probably the best save I've ever seen live, but the boys all over the park from front to back were outstanding tonight.

"He's a very, very confident boy and it shows in his ability.

"He's a quiet lad, but he likes to work hard and the boys love him."

Stryjek is yet to make a competitive first team appearance for the Black Cats, and has previously spent time out on loan at Boston United and Accrington Stanley.

MORE: Coventry defender has this message for Sunderland

But those at the Stadium of Light are starting to take note after his two standout displays at the Silverlake Stadium - with owner Stewart Donald even congratulating the stopper after his latest heroics.

Donald, who owned Eastleigh before taking over at Sunderland in the summer, took to Twitter to congratulate the stopper.

He posted: "Well done Max. Sounds like another good performance from our boy."