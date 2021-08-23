The League One fixture at Hillsborough is set to take place on Saturday, September 4, during the upcoming international break.

If a club has three international call ups they can choose to postpone the fixture while players are away representing their countries.

Sunderland have therefore announced that ticket information for the match will be delayed, and have thanked supporters for their patience.

Hillsborough Stadium.

The club have said they expect to receive confirmation of the final international squads by 5pm on Thursday, after which point a further ticket update will be issued to supporters.

Sunderland have Corry Evans and Tom Flanagan who could be called up by Northern Ireland, while new signing Frederik Alves played for Denmark Under-21s at this summer’s European Under-21 Championships.

The Black Cats could also make more signings this month who are called up by their countries.

