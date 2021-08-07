The match at the Stadium of Light will now start at 3:15pm, with the Black Cats set to begin their 2021/22 campaign.

New Sunderland signings Corry Evans and Manchester City loanee Callum Doyle will make their competitive debuts for the Black Cats, while Alex Pritchard will start on the bench following his arrival from Huddersfield.

Due to a lack of senior full-backs, Carl Winchester and Dan Neil will start in defence, while Elliot Embleton has returned to the side following his loan spell at Blackpool last season.

Former Sunderland players Charlie Wyke and Max Power will start for Wigan, while Jordan Jones, who was on loan with the Black Cats last season, has been named on the bench.

Sunderland XI: Burge, Winchester, Flanagan, Doyle, Neil, Evans, O’Nien, Embleton, Gooch, McGeady, Stewart.

