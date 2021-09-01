Why Sunderland's deadline day business left the door open for Denver Hume resolution

The average age down, the resale value up, and space made for exciting academy talents.

It remains very much a long-term project, though, and a look at Sunderland's squad list shows that there is still work to be done.

Ideally you suspect there is move movement to come in future windows up front, particularly given that Aiden O'Brien was close to a late loan move as Doncaster Rovers looked to bolster their ranks.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland youngster Denver Hume

And there is, undoubtedly, a gap in the full-back positions.

Niall Huggins and Dennis Cirkin have both made encouraging starts to their careers on Wearside, but another specialist would be welcome and that means the door for Denver Hume remains open.

The Black Cats have been patient with the 23-year-old and his representatives, eager not to get drawn into any kind of public dispute as he weighed up his options.

The reasons for that were two-fold.

They understood and respected the need for the youngster to have time and space as he weighed up a vital decision in his career, and also understood the need for Hume to complete his rehabilitation from what has been another challenging hamstring injury.

Earlier this summer, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman told The Echo that he had a 'duty of care' to a 'top lad and professional'.

Hume is fit now, and the time for a decision has surely arrived.

The left back needs to be playing and soon, whether it be at Sunderland or another club.

Sunderland have not taken their contract offer off the table, partly to ensure they are entitled to compensation should he opt to move elsewhere.

But it was also partly in the hope that as the dust settled, Hume would decide his future was indeed best served as part of the club's new project.

There remains some hope behind the scenes that a deal can still be done, and discussions have continued in what appears to have been a relatively positive manner.

Sunderland's decision not to recruit another full back on deadline day, when there were loan options, looks to have been taken on the back of a few factors.

One, the availability of their top loan targets from Bayern Munich (they now have five loanees, which is the maximum that can be named in any one matchday squad).

Two, the quite exceptional form of Carl Winchester at right-back, which looks at the moment not just a viable solution but a strong one.

If an agreement with Hume could be struck, then it would leave Johnson with two genuine options on both flanks.

Hume's representatives now find themselves at a critical juncture.

The closing of the window could mean that the 23-year-old moves near to the top of the list for clubs still in need of a full back, but he is also approaching the point where his gametime and future development risks being hampered by the uncertainty.

The process has this summer been frustrating but crucially, not acrimonious.

The opportunity is clearly still there for the youngster to stay, and play his part in what looks to be an increasingly exciting project.

A quick decision is in everyone's interest, and first and foremost in Hume’s.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.