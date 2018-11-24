Why Sunderland youngster Elliot Embleton is making a big impact on loan at Grimsby Town

Sunderland youngster Elliot Embleton has won plenty of admirers this season - in particular Grimsby manager Michael Jolley.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined the Mariners on loan back in August and has been a key player for the League Two side this campaign.

Embleton, who has also played regularly for England Under-20s this term, missed Grimbsy's last league game against Crawley Town while he was away with the Young Lions.

And Jolley, whose side sit 20th in the fourth tier, is pleased the midfielder will be available again for Saturday's trip to Northampton.

"Everyone who has seen him would say that Elliot’s a really talented young player," said Jolley.

"His performances for us have consistently been at a good level. We are really pleased to have him and we thank Sunderland for that.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has also been keeping a close eye on Embleton's progress, and has spoken to the midfielder on numerous occasions since his move.

Embleton has played nine times for Grimsby in League Two this season, scoring one goal, while both Ross and Jolley have highlighted the player's self belief.

"He’s a confident lad and he really believes in himself," said Jolley.

"We believe in him too, and we are pleased to have him back in the squad this weekend."

The Mariners boss also believes Embleton's time away with England has helped the midfielder's development.

"When he goes off with England he has continued to do really well," added Jolley. "He’s been involved in winning teams and he has played a big part in that."