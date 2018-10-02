Why Sunderland's League One fixture against Blackpool at the Stadium of Light has been postponed

Sunderland's home fixture against Blackpool at the Stadium of Light has been postponed due to international call-ups.

The game was scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 13 but will now be re-scheduled, with a new date yet to be confirmed.

EFL clubs can request to postpone fixtures which fall during international weeks if three or more players are selected for their countries.

Sunderland goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin was called-up to the Scotland squad yesterday, while Bryan Oviedo is a regular for Costa Rica and Tom Flanagan is likely to be selected by Northern Ireland.

For that reason, Sunderland's request to move the Blackpool game to a later date has been granted by the EFL.

Sunderland have thanked Blackpool for their cooperation, as well as both sets of supporters for their understanding.

Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the re-arranged fixture.